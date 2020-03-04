Four arrested after spate of burglaries in Waitemata

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 14:30

Police in Waitematā have made a number of arrests for theft and robbery offences in recent weeks.

Last Thursday, Police arrested and charged four men in relation to the burglary of Supercheap Auto in Silverdale.

The burglary unfolded in the early hours when the four offenders allegedly arrived in two stolen vehicles and forced entry into the premises.

Later that morning, they allegedly committed a number of other offences, including a petrol theft at the Mobil in Wellsford and theft from a liquor store in Warkworth.

All four offenders were finally spotted in a vehicle in Waiwera and with the combined efforts of officers from Orewa and North Shore, all four were arrested without further incident.

Four men - aged 27, 29, 24 and 19 - have been charged with burglary and other offences.

Following further investigation, the 27-year-old has been charged in relation to two recent aggravated robberies at liquor stores in the area.

Detective Sergeant Tim Williams says "these arrests are a result of combined effort from all the Police staff involved and we know this will be reassuring news for the community."