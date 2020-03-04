UCOL Manawatu names Honours Award recipients

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 15:18

UCOL MananwatÅ« is set to present six Honours Awards at its March Graduation ceremonies, recognising the outstanding contributions recipients have made in their fields or to UCOL.

Sport ManawatÅ« CEO Trevor Shailer, UCOL Programme Leader Dr Heather Grady, and former Lecturer Dr David Shillington will be made Honorary Associates, while Lance Funnell, Margaret Woodbridge, and Pam Gatchell will receive the Institutional Medal for their services to UCOL.

Trevor Shailor is one of New Zealand’s top amateur boxers, having won bronze at the 1994 Victoria Commonwealth Games and 14 New Zealand Boxing Championship titles. He has had a long association with the New Zealand Olympic Committee and is a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

"Trevor has had an outstanding career in sports and management," says UCOL Council Chair Ben Vanderkolk. "We greatly value our relationship with Sport ManawatÅ« and the support Trevor has provided to UCOL and our students. He always puts the same high level of care into his work, whether it’s organising an international contingent or a homegrown, local project."

Dr Heather Grady has worked at UCOL since 1994 and is currently the Programme Leader for Veterinary Nursing and Applied Science. Away from UCOL, Dr Grady has coordinated outdoor education programmes for many years and is the founder and Chair of Outdoors Training NZ.

Dr David Shillington was a long-time Associate Professor of Chemistry and Science at UCOL. People outside of UCOL may know him for the science articles he wrote for the ManawatÅ« Standard alongside Emeritus Professor Tim Brown. This lead to the duo being awarded the Royal Society of New Zealand ManawatÅ«’s Certificate of Excellence for promoting science in the region.

UCOL Senior Automotive Lecturer Lance Funnell has worked at the institution since 1993 and has been instrumental in building UCOL’s strong reputation in the automotive industry. Funnell has developed and maintained key relationships within the industry, leading to unique training opportunities for UCOL staff and students.

Margaret Woodbridge was a Nursing Lecturer at UCOL for 27 years after working as a Plunket Nurse. Woodbridge established the New Zealand National Nanny Certificate at UCOL in the 1990s and later established and facilitated UCOL’s Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Nursing programme in India.

Pam Gatchell is a former UCOL Chemistry Technician who worked at the institution for over 20 years. Many graduates attribute their good workplace practices to Gatchell’s teaching. In 2008, Gatchell received the Julia Camden Award, a UCOL staff award for outstanding contribution to Organisational Development and Support.

"David, Heather, Lance, Pam, and Margaret have all made huge contributions to help make UCOL what it is today, and I’m thrilled we are officially recognising the work and achievements they have made," says Vanderkolk. "During the nomination process, people spoke about how each of them have been dedicated to the success of their students over the years. All of them are experts in their field and have made an impact in so many students’ lives."