OMV oil rig occupation update - Extinction Rebellion

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 15:21

After more than 24 hours on board an OMV oil rig, the two Extinction Rebellion activists who occupied it will be helicoptered off the rig and are expected to land at New Plymouth airport very shortly.

Siana Fitzjohn and Nick Hanafin boarded the rig at 10.30am yesterday and stayed on the side of the rig for as long as possible. Eventually cold and rough weather conditions forced them off their positions on the outside of the rig.

Hanafin, 40, has a background in Outdoor Education and has been climbing for 20 years. "We were really prepared for any eventuality, including making a thorough risk analysis for our safety plan. After spending over 12 hours on the rig, the weather was worsening so we made a call to leave given the conditions."

"Unfortunately a few OMV crew members intercepted us as we boarded the rig. This meant that some of our gear went missing, and they made it difficult for us to stay together. This meant we didn’t have access to our shelter and all of our food and water that would have allowed us to stay longer safely." Says Hanafin.

OMV’s recent deep sea oil drilling off the coast of Otago has caused controversy, however their permits for gas drilling off the Taranaki Coast are part of a much longer history of fossil fuel extraction. Climate Justice Taranaki spokesperson, Emily Bailey of Taranaki iwi, says the struggle to get oil and gas exploration out of Taranaki is ongoing.

"Our people have opposed the oil drilling of our whenua and moana for generations now and we welcome these kaitiaki to our rohe. We stand together in this struggle to end the exploitation of Papatuanuku and communities all around the world who have had enough and want climate justice now," she says.

In addition to putting OMV in the spotlight, the group confronting OMV are calling attention to the systemic inequality that underpins the climate crisis. Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Anthony Field says climate change is an injustice that has the greatest impact on those who are least responsible for causing it.

"Climate change doesn’t affect us all equally, and those inequalities are no coincidence. They arise from structural injustices - colonialism, racism, sexism - the list goes on. We need to use any privilege and power we have to stand up against companies that take so much away from so many. Today we took action to uplift the voices of the hundred of thousands of people who have lost their lives and homes to OMV and the oil industry. This includes in South Sudan, where OMV has been accused of being complicit in war crimes and crimes against humanity." he says.