Outstanding UCOL alumni to be recognised at graduation

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 15:22

Four high-achieving UCOL Alumni will receive special awards at UCOL ManawatÅ«’s Graduation in March.

Businesswoman Linda Jenkinson, BABCO co-owner Alice Hocquard, and Nodero Managing Director Mark Easton will each receive Alumni Achievement Awards, while personal trainer Arios Toa will receive the Kaiarataki Alumni Leader Award.

This is the second year UCOL will present Alumni Awards at Graduation. The Awards recognise the achievements and outstanding contributions UCOL alumni have made to their field, community, or the nation.

Linda Jenkinson is one of the country’s most successful entrepreneurs and was the first New Zealand woman to list a company on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Jenkinson’s career has seen her set up several companies and act as a mentor to businesses and non-profit organisations around the globe. She also holds several directorships, including with Air New Zealand.

Alice Hocquard graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Visual Imaging in 2014 and now owns and operates popular bakery BABCO (Brick Artisan Bread Company) with her husband Jeremy. The couple also own and operate Alice Films, a photography and videography company, and Trunk, a wooden sunglasses brand.

Mark Easton is a former UCOL Information Analyst who founded Palmerston North-based IT company Nodero. Nodero designs, builds, and support websites and apps for clients around the world.

Arios Toa graduated from UCOL with a Bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science in 2017 and a Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Exercise Physiology in 2018. Toa now uses his health and fitness business Toa Hauora to promote health and wellness within his community. He has trained local MÄori to participate in the Iron MÄori triathlon and runs wananga where he educates people on living healthy lifestyles.

UCOL Council Chair Ben Vanderkolk says he is proud to see UCOL alumni doing great things locally and internationally.

"Linda has made a real mark on the business world in New Zealand and overseas, and continues to have an impact as a company director and mentor."

"Alice and Mark have made outstanding contributions to the ManawatÅ« with their businesses. BABCO has become a notable spot in Palmerston North’s vibrant hospitality scene and Nodero is helping put the city on the map for IT.

"Arios is using his skills and knowledge to make a real difference in his community and improve his clients’ quality of life."