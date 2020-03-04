Maori health provider becomes community housing provider too

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 15:57

Te Hau Ora Å NgÄpuhi is the first kaupapa Maori provider located in Northland to be registered by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development as a Community Housing Provider (CHP).

Awarded CHP status on 6 December 2019, the registration means THOON are now able to start negotiations for a contract with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide subsidised social rentals.

Te Hau Ora Å NgÄpuhi (THOON) GM Te RÅpu Poa says the entire team is celebrating the acknowledgement. "This is great news for people in our motu seeking housing, and gives whÄnau the opportunity to be housed by a provider that can respond to their housing needs in a culturally appropriate way," said Te RÅpu.

Te RÅpu said the status was timely as THOON was now working in the social housing space alongside its wide range of hauora/health services and programmes. In 2019 THOON purchased 89 acres for the development of a social housing community, and recently purchased a building in Kaikohe for transitional housing.

"We know that having a safe, warm, dry home is fundamental to the mental and emotional wellbeing of the whole whÄnau, so hauora/health and community housing very much go hand in hand," she said.

Fiona Fitzgerald, manager of HUD’s regulatory body, the Community Housing Regulatory Authority, says THOON was awarded the CHP status because they were able to capably demonstrate compliance with the Authority’s prescribed performance standards.

"THOON was registered on the basis of providing robust policies that take a WhÄnau Ora approach to tenancy management, ensuring positive outcomes for those in housing need," she said.

"We were impressed by their clear approach to empowering tenants to access support services that suit their requirements, while ensuring tenants are provided with secure housing, regardless of whether they choose to take up any additional support on offer."

Fiona said partnerships with MÄori in delivering solutions to the housing crisis are part of the Ministry’s broader efforts to respect the Crown-MÄori relationship. "Supporting the registration of THOON and managing HUD’s Treaty obligations contributes to the development of MÄori housing, with and for MÄori."

THOON’s registration brings the number of Community Housing Providers in the country to 50.