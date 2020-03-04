TUANZ to host Connected Marae National Hui in partnership

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 16:00

TUANZ and Ngā Pūmanawa e Waru are excited to announce that they will be hosting a national hui at the Millennium Hotel in Rotorua on the 26th March on the topic of Connected Marae. The one day hui will be centred around the whakatauki "Titiro whakamuri, kia anga whakamua" (Look to the past to progress forward into the future).

"The idea for this event arose out various hui and conferences on the topic of rural connectivity, where there has been a recognition that there was a significant gap in the delivery, the lack of connectivity to Marae across Aotearoa." said Craig Young, CEO of TUANZ.

The Government in 2019 allocated funding to Te Puni Kōkiri and Crown Infrastructure Partners to specifically address this need. However at the most recent NetHui, hosted by InternetNZ, various delegates expressed their concern over the lack of progress and that any national programme would not meet the specific local needs of hapū and iwi.

Mr Young expressed his organisation's pleasure to be partnering with Ngā Pūmanawa e Waru (NPeW). "We want to ensure that many representatives of Māori organisations, marae, and other decision makers can come together to kōrero to help in the sharing of knowledge and stories on how to successfully implement connectivity at marae." says Adam Ellis, CEO, NPeW. "It will also be one way of gathering shared aspirations for the connected marae programme which can be shared with the broader user community, the media, and decision makers in both Government and the technology and connectivity industry."

The overall vision for the day is to collectively identify solutions for the way forward and the stories and ideas shared on the day will be publicly released in the form of a post-hui communique.

The event is also being supported by InternetNZ and Vodafone NZ as partners.