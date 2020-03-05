Creative Massey trailblazers inducted into Hall of Fame

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 00:28

Four distinguished Massey University College of Creative Arts alumni were inducted into the College’s Hall of Fame in a ceremony at Government House tonight.

Musician Jon Toogood, photographer Professor Anne Noble, film editor Annie Collins and the late educator Gordon Tovey were recognised for their contributions to the worlds of music, art, film and education. Gordon Tovey's daughter, Carol Henderson, collected the award on her father's behalf.

The ceremony marked the 40th induction to the Hall of Fame, which celebrates alumni of the College who have made an outstanding contribution to New Zealand’s economy, reputation and national identity.

College of Creative Arts Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Claire Robinson says the Hall of Fame gives long overdue recognition to the role of art, music, film and design in everyday life and credit to those who create it.

"We are thrilled to welcome these fabulous alumni, who whether quietly or loudly, have contributed to our cultural wellbeing, and helped create a better world," she says.

The event included a silent auction of artwork donated by Hall of Fame artists, that raised $16730 to establish a new Residencies Fund for artists.

Professor Robinson says the money raised will go towards enabling the next generation of creatives to flourish.

"The idea behind the Hall of Fame is to highlight the incredible talent that we are lucky to foster at Massey. We’re grateful to all the artists who donated incredible artwork to the auction, which will launch this new fund."

The Residencies Fund will support the College’s existing artist residencies: Matairangi Mahi Toi for MÄori and Pacific artists, hosted by the Governor General within the grounds of Government House; and Te Whare Hera for international artists, partnering with Wellington City Council. The fund will also support a new international design residency; and a music and creative media production residency.