Next section of Taupo Great Lake Walkway to close for upgrade next week

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 09:11

With the first stage of the upgraded Great Lake Walkway now open, and Kaiwaka Point nearing completion, work is now progressing further along the path.

The next section to be closed on the waterfront will be from Hot Water Beach (opposite Taharepa Reserve) to the bay opposite Mobil.

It is expected to be closed from Monday March 9 to Monday 27 April, with an alternate route for path users.

Landscape architect Fraser Scott said he was impressed with the progress to date.

"We’re progressing well - ahead of schedule even - and I’d like to particularly thank those residents on the lakefront who have been affected by the work to date - your patience and understanding is very much appreciated.

"Anyone wishing to see what the new path will look like can now head to Rainbow Point / Two Mile Bay where the new section of path is now open," he said.