Monthly Regional Tourism update

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 11:10

Tourism spending was up in most regions for the year ending January 2020. The Wellington Region had the highest growth in tourism spend, up seven per cent for the year ended January 2020. The growth was driven by an increase in international spend, up 12 per cent, and a smaller rise of four per cent for domestic spend.

Taranaki and Auckland regions also showed strong growth, both up six per cent for the year ended January 2020. Taranaki's growth was driven by a 13 per cent increase in international spend, while domestic spend rose by four per cent. The Auckland growth was driven by international spend increase, up nine per cent, while domestic spend rose by two per cent.

The West Coast, Tasman and Gisborne regions experienced a decline in total tourism spend for the year ended January 2020. In the West Coast total spend declined by four per cent, and was driven by a decline in both international and domestic spend. Total spend declined by two per cent in Tasman and one per cent in Gisborne for the year ended January 2020.

About MRTEs

The MRTEs were designed to estimate regional spending patterns and relativities between regions. MRTEs are indicative and best suited to analyse regional trends and should not be used to represent national spend trends. The International Visitor Survey is better placed to calculate total international spending.

Read the user guide [PDF 829KB]