NZTA: Milford Sound Piopiotahi, SH94, proposed wider access plan

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 15:55

A number of changes to increase access opportunities into and out of Milford Sound Piopiotahi have been proposed by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The proposed changes are likely to be in place from Monday, 16 March, once all details are finalised.

State Highway 94 east of the Homer Tunnel in particular, was badly damaged in heavy rain early in February.

Since 21 February, daily convoys of buses for visitors/tourists as well as essential services vehicles-- have been operating, restoring the tourism link to the Sound.

"The convoys have made it possible for us to repair the road’s surface much more quickly than we originally anticipated. We are now close to being able to increase access," says Transport Agency Journey Manager Peter Brown.

"The convoys were primarily designed to assist with the immediate repair operation of the road and to ensure local businesses would remain viable."

The proposed changes and broadening of access were discussed at a meeting with local people and those most affected by the highway’s damage in Te Anau Wednesday night this week.

"In an effort to increase access and provide a way in for hunters, fishers, trampers and others who need to take their own vehicles and boats into the Sound, a new system of open times has been proposed," says Mr Brown.

If confirmed by the Transport Agency, the new schedule is likely to begin on Monday, 16 March.

Key points are:

The convoy distance will be shortened to the east side of the Homer Tunnel - East Gate (Hollyford turnoff) to Monkey Creek, around 6 km, taking 12-15 minutes.

More daily convoys than the three main tourism bus convoys currently taking place are proposed, running between 8 am and 4 pm. (Exact times still to be confirmed.)

The highway could open to other road users - people with their own vehicles including hunters, fishers, trampers, people towing boats, campervan drivers, after 5 pm each night and before 7 am each morning, ie outside when the highway repair crews are working.

Outside the short 6 km section, where convoys are required in daytime, SH94 would be open 24/7 (Barring weather-related or roadwork events or avalanche hazards closing the road).

The schedule of daytime convoys will need to continue throughout the highway’s repair period - which could be many months.

People in private vehicles, rental cars or campervans wanting to get into Milford Sound Piopiotahi after 7 am and before 5 pm, ie daytime hours, would still need to catch a tourism bus from Queenstown, Te Anau or Knobs Flat.

No change this week or next week

Mr Brown reiterated that the existing schedule of three return convoys for bus passengers and essential services people was continuing this week and next week. Please see the earlier media release for further details and table below: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/fiordland-milford-sound-piopiotahi-sh94-access-update-convoys-seven-days-a-week/

Update on repair work: good progress at sites like Raspberry Creek where a two-coat seal was applied yesterday. (Raspberry Creek is 2km from the Homer Tunnel on the Te Anau/east side. It is an avalanche path in winter and is named after the raspberries that were grown by workers who built the tunnel):

Check this web link for any changes in the convoys or operating schedules: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/291706