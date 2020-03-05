Extinction Rebellion: The real story - Fresh off OMVs oil rig

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 15:53

Siana Fitzjohn and Nick Hanafin boarded OMV’s oil rig the COSL Prospector, at 10:00am on Tuesday morning.

Since leaving the rig, OMV and some commentators have questioned the safety of their actions. The pair have their own side of the story to tell.

Fitzjohn and Hanafin’s intentions were to stage a long term occupation under the rig to disrupt its gas drilling. Their plan was thwarted when OMVs crew members hooked one of their bags and yanked it away from the climbers.

"Once they stole our tent, extra clothes, a porta ledge (a platform to rest on), food and water, we knew our occupation would be cut short. Those are vital pieces of survival gear." Says Hanafin.

"The fact that OMV are trying to make us look unprepared for the elements and hypothermic is pretty cheeky, seeing as they stole our safety equipment." Says Fitzjohn, who was falsely reported as having contracted hypothermia.

"I think it was clever of OMV to fabricate the damsel-in-distress narrative, but in actual fact I felt fine, we just got too tired to continue without our tent."

"Not only did they steal our safety equipment, the idea that OMV are concerned with people’s safety is ridiculous. They extract fossil fuels all over the world, this literally drives the climate chaos which endangers all human life. Plus OMV has allegations against them for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan." Says Fitzjohn.

"The false comments about crew risking their lives to rescue Siana are untrue and plain sexist. We both boarded the rig as we have the right skills and a staunch attitude. We hope the public can see the bigger picture of why we took action. It’s not about what happened on the rig, it’s about people coming together to resist fossil fuel extraction, no matter what challenges we meet." Says Hanafin.

"Flying the Extinction Rebellion flag from the mooring line was quite a moment. We showed that Aotearoa would not let OMV get back to their gas drilling in Taranaki without resistance."

Says Hanafin.

"A core purpose of the Extinction Rebellion movement is to confront companies whose actions are endangering life on this planet. We’re in the middle of a climate emergency, it’s time we acted like it." Says Siana Fitzjohn.

The pair were assessed and cleared by OMV’s own medic before being helicoptered off the rig at 3pm yesterday afternoon. They are waiting to hear whether they will be charged for their actions.