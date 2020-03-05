Police update on Riccarton homicide enquiry

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 16:46

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Mike Ford:

Police investigating a homicide in Riccarton late last night have executed a number of search warrants at Christchurch addresses.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the homicide was located at one of the addresses.

Police are currently speaking to a 58-year-old man in connection to the investigation.

It is understood he was known to the victim.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to call Police on 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

No further detail is expected to be released today.