Council share concept for Westbrook sports and recreation precinct proposal

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 17:09

Rotorua Lakes Council today share the initial concept of a proposed sports and recreation precinct development in Westbrook, Taiwhanga Rotorua, which would incorporate Westbrook Reserve, Ray Board Park, Smallbone Park, Rotorua International Stadium, Westbrook netball courts and the Springfield Golf Course.

The precinct concept is proposed to create a vibrant hub for community sport and recreation in Rotorua, matching Council’s Vision 2030 goals of creating a city that has outstanding places to play and an enhanced environment for all to enjoy. The development would create a number of other opportunities for the community, including increased recreation spaces, redevelopment of the Rotorua International Stadium, a venue for events to be held at a local, national and international level, and potential land for a residential housing development.

"Sport and recreation are an integral part of life in Rotorua, they are also vital to how we come together as a community", says Mayor Steve Chadwick. "It’s exciting to be able to now share this vision with the wider community, with the hopes of creating a world-class destination for sports and recreation in Rotorua for generations to come."

Over the past few years Council has conducted a number of studies around the current sport facility offerings within the District and how the communities use them. Council has also been engaging with sports clubs, groups, and regional and national sports organisations to understand their potential needs going forward. The findings are that current sports grounds and facilities in Rotorua are insufficient and incapable of coping with future demand. This is largely due to environmental factors and other issues associated with the historic uses of the various sports grounds.

"By creating a shared facility, with the ability to share resources and costs, clubs can focus on delivering and growing their sports and activities to best benefit their members", says sports and recreation lead Councillor Sandra Kai Fong.

Council is now asking for community feedback on what they value about the current Westbrook sports facilities and area, what they would like to see in any future developments, and any other thoughts they may have on the proposal at this stage. Information packs on the proposal are being distributed to residents in the area in the coming days.

The feedback gathered will help inform any plans going forward, before funding options are explored, and any final proposal is prepared for submission into Council’s 2021-2031 Long Term Plan. The Long Term Plan will also provide a further opportunity for community feedback.