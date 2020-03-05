Applications sought for Whanganui District Council Youth Committee

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 16:57

Comprising 14 members, the Youth Committee advises the Council on matters of interest for youth in the district and contributes to Council decision-making.

The Council’s Youth Committee Project Support Officer, Nicole Grey, says, "We are looking for seven people aged between 12-24 years to advocate for and represent the views of all rangatahi in Whanganui to Council.

"With the number of spaces currently available on the committee the focus will be on rebuilding to ensure we are the place to find information, resources and connections for all things relating to young people in Whanganui."

Current Youth Committee member, Ariana Cronshaw, says the committee isn’t just about attending meetings: "We want to get out there to create change for young people in the Whanganui community."

Nicole Grey says the committee’s focus is on consulting, networking, being present in the community and submitting to Council.

"We’re looking for a diverse range of 12-24 year olds with mana, influence and a variety of connections," she says.

"Applicants need to have a wide range of interests, be confident in expressing opinions and have three-to-four hours a week to devote to the committee.

"We haven’t had any over-18s on the committee for a while so we are particularly keen to recruit members in the 18-24 age group."

Councillor Appointee to the Youth Committee, James Barron, says, "Giving rangatahi funds to invest and a direct voice at the Council table via the Youth Committee attributes the trust and value Council gives to youth empowerment.

"I'm stoked to be a part of seeing the Youth Committee grow and develop, speaking in both words and an example for the diversity and energy of Whanganui's youth and future."