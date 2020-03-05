Quick arrest following bank robbery - NZ Police

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 18:20

One person is in custody following an aggravated robbery at the ASB bank in Johnsonville today.

A man had entered the ASB in Johnsonville Shopping Mall around 2.15pm and threatened the bank staff and demanded money.

The alleged offender was given a sum of cash and he fled on foot.

Thanks to the quick thinking of the bank staff who notified Police immediately, Police were able to respond quickly and the offender was located on a nearby street and arrested promptly.

The stolen cash was also recovered.

"The bank staff should be commended for remaining calm throughout the incident and following protocol ensuring no one was injured," Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Kerry said.

"The professional way the bank staff reacted to this incident resulted in our prompt response and this quick arrest."

"While incidents like this can have an impact on the victims and the community, we hope this arrest will reinforce our commitment to delivering what we always promised to do - keep the community safe."

A 27-year-old man is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow charged with aggravated robbery.

As the matter is now before the court, Police cannot comment any further.