Police investigating incident in Tuakau

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 21:50

About 4:30pm, Police received a report of a person presenting at a local medical centre in Tuakau with injuries.

That person has been transported to hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

Police are speaking with people at an address, and there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.

Police remain at the scene of the incident and continue to make enquiries.