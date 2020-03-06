Police make arrest in Otara homicide enquiry

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 09:00

Police have charged a man with murder in relation to a shooting incident in Ōtara last week.

At around 11.45pm on 28 February 2020, Police were called to Bairds Road and located a man critically injured.

Despite attempts to provide medical assistance, he died at the scene.

A second victim was also found injured and taken to hospital but has since been released.

A man, aged 28, has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in Manukau District Court this morning.

A second man, aged 30, was earlier charged with accessory after the fact to murder and is next due to appear in Manukau District Court on 10 March 2020.