One week left to enter iconic New Zealand art award

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 09:30

Entries for the 2020 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award close in just over a week at 1pm on Friday 13 March.

There is nearly $10,000 in prize money in total, with a $7,000 first prize up for grabs.

The annual award, hosted by Waikato Museum, partnered by Farmlands, and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, challenges artists to create artworks made from agricultural products, predominantly the use of No.8 wire.

Judge for the 2020 award, award-winning New Zealand sculptor James Wright, says he is looking forward to seeing the artworks being entered.

"This award embodies New Zealand’s rural heritage and culture. As a nation we pride ourselves on our No.8 wire mentality. This is an opportunity like no other for New Zealand artists to demonstrate this sense of Kiwi ingenuity and create something magical out of this everyday fencing material."

The Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award culminates in a month-long exhibition from Friday 24 April to Monday 25 May at Hamilton’s ArtsPost, which is part of the Waikato Museum.

To enter the 2020 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award, go to www.waikatomuseum.co.nz/no8wire.