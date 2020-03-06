Charge laid in relation to Riccarton homicide

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 09:15

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the homicide at a Riccarton Road property on Wednesday night.

The man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

A scene examination will continue at the property today.

Police are still wanting to speak with anyone who might have information that could help with our investigation.

Anyone who has information to share who has not yet spoken with Police is urged to come forward.

You can get in touch by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200305/9359.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.