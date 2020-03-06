Terror at home - Red Cross

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 10:00

Red Cross volunteer, Lauren, remembers many shocking and indescribable moments following the Christchurch mosque attacks. She was part of a Red Cross Disaster Welfare and Support Team (DWST) providing care to victims’ families and friends immediately after the attacks.

"I helped wherever I was needed - sometimes just sitting with people in a quiet space, other times helping people navigate through the chaos to find information, and sometimes having to break terrible news to victims’ families and friends."

She also remembers the community response: "The speed with which the community came together and support each other was also very emotional. People were flooding to the welfare centre with flowers and cards and food all weekend, we could hardly clear the tables before more things showed up."

Nearly a year on, Kiwis have shown continued kindness and compassion for people affected by the attacks. For families and communities who are still recovering and rebuilding - the journey is long, especially to feel safe again at home.

The power of working together

We reckon it is important not to underestimate the power of people working together across their differences to confront the challenges we face together: to protect life and health, to promote dignity and to ensure respect for every human being.

We remain determined to work with others to show that we are defined by our common humanity, as well as with even more commitment to building peaceful, diverse and strong communities.

There are many ways you can help us do this - join our disaster response team, volunteer to support people arriving in Aotearoa as refugees, or simply help us for a couple of hours during our annual street collection between 16 - 22 March.

Sign up!

For more information and to sign up, visit our website. If you have any questions, get in touch getfundraising@redcross.org.nz .