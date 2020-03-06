Community engagement on holistic coastal plan underway - Dunedin Council

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 12:02

The development of a long-term coastal plan for St Clair-St Kilda will result in a less reactive and more holistic approach to managing this coast.

The Dunedin City Council today launched the ‘Our Coast Our Community: St Clair-St Kilda Coastal Plan’ project, which will see the DCC working with mana whenua and the community over the coming months to create a vision and long-term plan for the area.

DCC Infrastructure Services Committee Chairman Cr Jim O’Malley says development of the plan will involve a two-phase engagement process - the first part of which is understanding "what matters most" to people about the coast.

"Involving people in this process will provide opportunities for the community and the Council to learn from each other. This can only result in a stronger plan."

DCC Coastal Specialist Tom Simons-Smith says, "The coast helps to protect the community from storms and tsunami, it creates habitat for wildlife and helps inspire our stories, arts and culture. Whether it be a place people want to live or do business alongside, walk their dogs, go surfing or simply have a cuppa, it is important that management of the coast is well-aligned to how people wish to use this space.

"Equally, we must ensure that we plan for coastal erosion, storms and sea level rise, and look for environmental benefit where we can."

Mr Simons-Smith says the coast from St Clair to St Kilda is always changing, and is shaped by powerful natural forces like waves, winds, tides, and currents. The beach can rise and fall by as much as three and a half metres over a year and by more than a metre overnight, and the environment is one of the most exposed urban coastal locations in New Zealand.

"Historically we have taken a fairly reactive approach to managing these issues. This has meant that engineering solutions of the past have sought to fix issues at one location rather than considering the impact on the overall coastal environment. This isn’t a sustainable or cost-effective management approach long-term," he says.

"Taking a step back and finding out what the community truly values about the area will help us identify options that, over time, solve multiple issues, build resilience, and create new opportunities for recreation and environmental benefits along this coast."

The first phase of community engagement opens today and runs until Friday, 1 May 2020. There are many opportunities for people to find out more, get involved and have their say, including sessions at the South Coast Board Riders Club on 18 and 27 March.

The second phase of community engagement, scheduled for June, July and August 2020, will focus on specific options for managing the coast, before a Coastal Plan is confirmed by the end of the year.

"We hope that as many people as possible take the opportunity to help shape the future of this remarkable environment and define how it will be managed for the benefit of present and future generations," Mr Simons-Smith says.