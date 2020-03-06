Single motorcycle crash on Cardrona Valley Road - NZ Police

|
One person has died following a single-motorcycle crash on Cardrona Valley Road earlier.
The crash was reported to Police about 7.30am, however it is understood to have occurred some time before then.
The motorcyclist was found deceased.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
