Water restrictions ease in some towns - council

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 14:55

As our water reservoir levels are starting to slowly rise again, we can reduce some of the restrictions on water use that have been in place over recent weeks.

Tairua and Hahei have now moved to a sprinkler ban, which is a total ban on the use of all sprinkler, unattended hoses and irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days, which means if your address is an even number you can use your hose on even-numbered days, and vice versa for odd-numbered houses.

Restrictions in Matarangi, Pauanui and Whangamata have eased from alternate days to ‘conserve water’, which means the communities are asked to keep using water carefully to ensure our supply continues.

Unfortunately, Coromandel Town and Whitianga remain on a total watering ban, but the water levels in both towns are being closely monitored and will be reassessed early next week.

Restrictions in place until further notice:

Coromandel Town, Whitianga - Total watering ban: This means all use of water outside the house is banned. This includes watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers.

Tairua, Hahei - Sprinkler ban: This means a ban on the use of all sprinkler, unattended hoses and irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even-numbered days, and vice versa for odd-numbered houses.

Thames township, Onemana, Matarangi, Pauanui and Whangamata - Conserve water: Residents and holidaymakers are asked to keep using water carefully to ensure our supply continues.

A reminder that Thames Valley has a permanent total watering ban in place.

We would like to thank our communities for their understanding and cooperation in following our restrictions this summer season. Conserving our district’s water supply, by not using water unnecessarily, is extremely important for public health and fire safety, so we continue to ask residents and visitors to be very careful with their water use and to cooperate with the restrictions that are in place.

While we prefer that our communities comply with the restrictions voluntarily, we will be looking at further action where restrictions continue to be breached. Our staff are getting in touch with residents who are flouting the ban to remind them of the need to conserve water. People who continue to ignore our calls can be fined on conviction up to $20,000 for breaching our Water Supply Bylaw.

If you know anyone who is having trouble accessing water for their basic needs, please contact us on 07 868 0200 and we can help residents to get in touch with the right agencies.

To stay up-to-date with the latest water conservation measures in place across our district, and for water-saving tips, please go to our website tcdc.govt.nz/water.