Fatal crash near Palmerston North

Saturday, 7 March, 2020 - 06:45

One person has died following a crash overnight involving a car and a truck at the intersection of Napier Road and James Line, Whakarongo.

Police were called to the scene about 12.50am.

The road was closed for a time while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.