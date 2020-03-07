Fatal crash near Palmerston North

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person has died following a crash overnight involving a car and a truck at the intersection of Napier Road and James Line, Whakarongo.
Police were called to the scene about 12.50am.
The road was closed for a time while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice