Witnesses sought after fatal crash, Palmerston North

Saturday, 7 March, 2020 - 13:25

Manawatu Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a fatal crash in Palmerston North overnight.

The crash occurred on Napier Road, between Stoney Creek Road and James Line, about 12.48am this morning and involved a car and a truck.

A 19-year-old man died at the scene.

Police believe there were at least three other vehicles in the immediate vicinity at the time, and would like to speak to the occupants of those vehicles.

Anyone in the area at the time who may have information to share with Police is urged to come forward.

Please phone Manawatu Police on 105 and quote event number P041232385.