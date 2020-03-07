Serious crash in Kumeu

Saturday, 7 March, 2020 - 13:35

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on SH 16 in Kumeu.

The crash was reported to Police around 12:10pm.

One person is reported to have sustained serious injuries, and another person moderate injuries.

SH 16 is closed and diversions are in place at Old North Road and Old Railway Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.