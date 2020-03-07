Powerball and Strike roll over

|
Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $7.4 million up for grabs on Wednesday night.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $6 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.
Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.
Did you know that every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis - like the team at Heart Kids who provide lifelong support for children and families who are impacted by Congenital Heart Defects.
