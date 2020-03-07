Powerball and Strike roll over

Saturday, 7 March, 2020 - 20:36

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $7.4 million up for grabs on Wednesday night.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $6 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

