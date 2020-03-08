Palmer invited to become leader of Te Aho Tamaka programme

Sunday, 8 March, 2020 - 02:13

The ManawatÅ« Te Au Pakihi MÄori Business Network and the Central Economic Development Agency hosted a breakfast hui at Wharerata, at Massey’s ManawatÅ« campus on Wednesday with presentations by College of Business associate dean MÄori and Te Aho TÄmaka ManawatÅ« leader Dr Farah Palmer and Te Au Rangahau co-director Dr Jason Mika about their recent work and travels.

The breakfast was also Dr Palmer’s official welcome into the Te Aho TÄmaka programme, an initiative led by the agency that acknowledges and celebrates the region’s most accomplished leaders across many fields, including academia, business, arts, sport, culture, theology, who are recognised for their work nationally and globally.

Dr Palmer was presented with a leader’s award by ManawatÅ« District Mayor Helen Worboys and Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith. She expressed her support for the kaupapa of the programme and pleasure to have been asked to become a leader.