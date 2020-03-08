Fatal crash in Central Otago

|
Police can now confirm that one person has died as a result of a crash at the intersection of State Highway 85 and St Bathans Loop Road near Becks.
The road remains closed and could be for some time while Police examine the scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Detours are in place.
