Arrest made in relation to sharing of Police document

Sunday, 8 March, 2020 - 21:45

Police investigating the dissemination of a confidential Police document have today charged a 19-year-old woman with unlawful possession of Police property.

She will appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police can not rule out further arrests.

This material was shared in confidence to financial institutes for the purpose of assisting them with identifying suspicious financial activity.

Police regularly provides advice to other agencies, including financial institutions, regarding the detection and reporting of suspicious activity.

The advice was issued with the goal of keeping our communities safe from harm, we want our communities to always be safe and feel safe.

As the matter is now before the Courts, Police are not in a position to provide further comment.