'Activists protest Horse Racing Student Day'

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 07:59

Animal activists target 'Student Day' at the races, calling on students to think about supporting animal abuse. On Saturday 14 March, Wellington Racing Club will see anti-horse racing protesters demonstrating outside the main entrance.

Activists will be holding placards and banners with confronting images of the cruel reality behind horse racing as well as using a PA system to educate the public and calling on racegoers to reconsider supporting this so called 'sport'.

Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson Frances Baker said today, "Attending the races to party also involves supporting horses being flogged to run beyond their physical capabilities. As studies have shown, they will most often bleed deep in the lungs whilst being forced to run for their lives. Injuries are common, often resulting in premature retirement or death. This is obvious animal abuse under the guise of a sport".

"Recently we have seen investigations at an abattoir in Queensland, Australia which revealed horrific practices where horses were subjected to abuse. In one year, 4,000 innocent racehorses were killed at this one slaughterhouse alone. When we bet on horses, we are betting on their lives by funding this cruel industry. I think people would be shocked to learn of the numbers of sentient horses that are killed annually for pet food and for financial gain in New Zealand."

"We want students to think twice about attending a horse racing event. There are other cruelty-free events they can go to for a good day out. It is not a party for the animals. We are starting to see the younger generation turn away from using animals for entertainment and the racing industry is responding by targeting them more actively."

"At least nineteen horses were killed on New Zealand racetracks last year. How is it allowed that a form of entertainment and gambling to have an acceptable death toll?"

CPR is also very disappointed to see Part Time Rangers, an alcohol company who promote wildlife conservation with pictures of animals on their drinks sponsoring the club, as well as The Establishment.

"Part Time Rangers seem to be suffering from selective compassion, choosing to support some animals whilst sponsoring the suffering of others, all in the name of gambling and entertainment."