Road is closed and diversions are in place - Serious crash along Geraldine-Fairlie Highway

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash along Geraldine Fairlie Highway.
The crash involving a car and a van was reported around 8am.
One person has sustained serious injuries.
The road is currently closed and there are diversions in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice