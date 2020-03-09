More Cluck For Your Buck, Texas Chicken Unveils Values

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 09:49

Jaw Dropping Deals start at just $5 for a burger, chicken pieces, fries and a drink!

Texas Chicken New Zealand, the popular fried chicken brand that prides itself on serving customers with the biggest, crispiest, juiciest and most flavoursome chicken around, has launched its ground-breaking Jaw Dropping Deals promotion. Meal deals start at a tiny $5 for a Burger, Wings, Fries and a Drink.

Texas Chicken believes that the meal deals represent the best value amongst mainstream fast food outlets at the moment - giving Kiwis the largest amount of delicious fried chicken and sides, at the lowest price.

Four meal deals are available for a limited time.

Meal Deal 1: $5.00. Classic Burger, 2pc Wings, Small Fries, Small Drink.

Meal Deal 2: $6.50. 1pc Chicken, 2pc Wings, Small Fries, Small Drink, Honey Butter Bun.

Meal Deal 3: $15.99. 2 Classic Burgers, 4pc Chicken, 2 Small Fries, 2 Small Drinks, 2 Honey Butter Buns.

Meal Deal 4: $24.99. 8pc Wings, 6pc Chicken, Large Fries, Large Drink, Large Coleslaw.

"For a lot of Kiwis, money is still tight after Christmas and the summer holidays. We want to make things a little easier by giving people the chance to have a great meal out without having to spend the earth," explains George Constantinou, Managing Director of Texas Chicken New Zealand.

"The cost is low but we certainly haven’t skimped on the meals! Starting at just $5 you can get a fried chicken meal that is tasty, satisfying and a serious hunger buster, for lunch or dinner. These are our best value meal deals ever - and we believe will set a precedent amongst fast food outlets in New Zealand. We can’t wait to share them with our customers."

The Jaw Dropping Deals are available now and can be ordered at any of the Texas Chicken restaurants.

This year, Texas Chicken will be celebrating five years since the brand landed in New Zealand from the USA and started providing Kiwis with its world-famous hand battered, 12-hour marinated, freshly cooked chicken and sides. Texas Chicken prides itself on serving chicken that is bigger, crispier, juicer and more flavoursome than other brands.

For more information, visit texaschicken.co.nz. To follow the brand and to share your thoughts on Jaw Dropping Deals, like the Facebook page at facebook.com/TexasChickenNewZealand.