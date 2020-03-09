Waimate district civic awards celebrates ten years

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 09:50

The dedicated work of several community heroes were acknowledged Wednesday 4 March at the Waimate District’s annual Civic Awards.

It was a special evening for the prestigious awards, as the Mayoral awards programme celebrated its tenth anniversary at the Waimate Event Centre with a cake that was jointly cut by current and former chairs of the committee.

Mayor Craig Rowley said in a small district like Waimate our volunteers are vital as they bring another level of vibrancy and make the Waimate District such a special place to live and work.

The civic awards criteria limits the awards to a maximum of no more than four individual recipients, one youth recipient and one group or organisation each year, and the successful recipients must have carried out significant and meritorious voluntary community service within the Waimate District.

This year’s youth award was presented to 18 year old Campbell Sheddan from Glenavy by Royal NZ Navy Lieutenant Commander Grant Finlayson.

Betty Dawson, Alison Kitchin, Dougall McLachlan and David (Digger) McCulloch were recipients of the individual civic award this year.

This year’s recipient of the group category was Waimate St John, which Mayor Craig Rowley commented was very fitting as the group had just celebrated their 100 year anniversary.

"There was a high calibre of nominations received for this year’s awards - and I hope the unsuccessful nominators will try again," he said.

Mayor Rowley acknowledged the work of the selection committee, a collaboration of community, service clubs, Council, local iwi, and members of the Waimate Community Choir who provided the entertainment for the evening.