Aigantighe collaboration for Christchurch commemoration

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 10:18

Aigantighe Art Gallery will collaborate with noted Timaru photographer Brian High on a special exhibition to show its solidarity for the families and victims of the Christchurch Mosque Shootings this weekend.

The exhibition, which will run in the gallery on 14 and 15 March, marks one year since the tragic events in Christchurch, which caused the death of 51 and left 49 people injured.

A special video art work created by Brian High in the aftermath of the event will be shown over the two day period.

The video predominantly records individuals placing flowers outside the Canterbury Museum on Rolleston Avenue capturing the sadness, love and unity shown by people following the tragedy.

Brian High, who created the work, said that he places these images in front of the community with the hope that compassion shared, strengthens community.

"In the immediate aftermath of the mosque shootings in Christchurch, I was witness to a silent outpouring of emotions," he said.

"An endless stream of people were passing by where I stood, and for the three days and nights I was there this tide of humanity kept flowing.

"I was commissioned as a camera operator for an international news organisation and we were sending correspondents’ reports live back to their home stations. In the 10-15 minutes between reports I couldn’t help but be moved by the hundreds, and eventually thousands, of raw unhidden emotions on the faces that were slowly and silently, going along the flower wall.

"In photographing these people, these faces, these unhidden emotions, I hope I have shown the shared hurt, care and compassion of a community in that place, at that time."

Aigantighe Art Gallery was the host of the board of remembrance following the attacks, which saw hundreds of messages of support for the local Muslim community.

Gallery Curator, Cara Fitzgerald said that art has always been an important way for people to remember events or moments in time that shape and define us all. "Sometimes it’s difficult to know an appropriate way to remember something that was such a huge tragedy and effected so many people, especially when knowing that the family and friends of the victims remember their loved ones everyday," she said.

"We feel that this art work, which highlights the outpouring of love, compassion and support from the community, was the best way that we could reflect on the terrible events that happened last year."