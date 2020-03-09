Environmental hui to focus on the future

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 11:49

MÄori resource and environmental managers and kaitiaki from across Aotearoa New Zealand will be looking to the future when they gather for a hui in Porirua this week.

The national Te Herenga hui, which is held every two years, is being hosted at TakapÅ«wÄhia Marae on 11-12 March. More than 60 members of Te Herenga, a national Maori network supported and facilitated by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), will be attending.

Doug Jones, ManahautÅ« (General Manager) of Kaupapa Kura Taiao, the EPA's MÄori advisory team, says, "The main focus for this hui is to gain different perspectives on the common issues being faced across the country and to introduce rangatahi to the Te Herenga network as part of succession planning.

"Our rangatahi are the voices and future leaders of tomorrow, so listening to them now, and the issues they see as important, should only help the EPA."

Established nearly 17years ago, the network is now focusing on the next ten years and what this relationship with the EPA will foster. Succession is one aspect for current members, but also preparing for future issues and how to further grow and develop engagement and participation from all involved.

Doug Jones adds,"This will be a great opportunity to hear from members about what we at the EPA can do to improve the participation of MÄori in our decision-making, and for us to talk further with them about the MÄtauranga MÄori programme we’re developing.

"We’ll also be introducing our new eDNA (environmental DNA) program, a science outreach initiative that seeks to connect people with their environment by providing a new way of looking at ecosystems. We’ve been working alongside some NgÄti Toa tamariki and kaitiaki as we get this program started, and the hui is an ideal opportunity to discuss next steps."