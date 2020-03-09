Weapons and ammunition recovered

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 13:00

Police seized a shotgun, ammunition and two molotov cocktails during the search of a Rata Street address in Wairoa on Thursday 5 March.

The search was executed in relation to a firearms incident earlier that day.

Police responded to multiple calls of gang disorder and reports that shots had been fired on Black Street around 7.30am.

A short time later more shots were fired along Black Street.

At least six shots were fired during the incident in total and the area was cordoned by Police.

This behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in our community.

An investigation into these incidents and the items recovered during the search is ongoing.

Police are committed to holding those responsible to account and removing illegal weapons from our streets.

I would also like to reassure members of the public that this is believed to be an isolated event involving people known to each other.

Anyone with information that can assist this investigation is encouraged to contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.