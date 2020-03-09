Road is closed and diversions are place on Leeston Road in Selwyn

|
Emergency services are responding to a fire on Leeston Road in Selwyn.
The fire, reported around 2.15pm, started as a vehicle fire before spreading to a nearby grass area.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Due to smoke the road has been closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
