Police congratulate new Commissioner of Police

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 16:30

The Commissioner of Police, Mike Bush has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement today that Acting Deputy Commissioner Andrew Coster will be the next Police Commissioner.

"It has been my privilege to lead NZ Police for the past six years and I know that Andrew has the same passion and commitment to this organisation that I do.

"I am happy to be handing over the leadership to someone of Andrew’s calibre."

Andrew Coster’s career spans over 25 years and includes being the Area Commander for Auckland City Central and the District Commander for Southern District.

He is currently based at PNHQ as Acting Deputy Commissioner Strategy and Partnerships.

Mr Coster says it is a huge honour to have been selected for the role.

"I am proud to be an officer in the New Zealand Police and I look forward to leading an organisation of 13,000 people who do incredible work to keep our communities safe.

"It’s my intent to carry on a legacy of transformation focused on high performance that has been put in place under the leadership of Commissioner Bush."

Andrew Coster takes up his new role on Friday 3rd April.

"I know he will do an outstanding job as Commissioner and he has the support of the whole organisation behind him," says Commissioner Bush.