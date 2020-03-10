'New Zealand achieves C grade in Animal Protection Index'

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 08:25

World Animal Protection has released their Animal Protection Index (API) - a report ranking 50 countries on their commitment to protect animals in legislation - revealing New Zealand has achieved a ‘C’ grade.

The index ranks countries from A (being the highest score) to G (being the weakest score), aiming to showcase where countries are doing well, and where they fall short on animal welfare policy and legislation, so they can take steps to improve.

New Zealand has received a ‘C’ grade in 2020, primarily due to the lack of improved animal welfare legislation since the last API release in 2014 whilst animal welfare science progresses.

New Zealand is lacking in prohibitions on cruel uses of animals in entertainment; namely rodeos and circuses, with animal fights being their only ban.

The Government has not banned the keeping of marine mammals in captivity and there is no full ban on taking marine mammals from the wild to be placed in captivity.

Aerial-assisted trophy hunting is still allowed in New Zealand, allowing recreational hunters and their guides into high country areas in search of trophy animals.

Kelly Dent, Global Director of External Engagement at World Animal Protection says:

"World Animal Protection is calling on the New Zealand Government to better protect animals and recognize animals deserve a life worth living," Ms Dent said.

"Animal welfare is vital and must be factored into current, critical debates on entertainment, public health, sustainable development and trade negotiations."

A positive influence on New Zealand’s grade was the recognition that vertebrates, decapods and cephalopod crustaceans are sentient. Which is why it is disappointing to see no follow through on a full ban of taking marine mammals from the wild to be placed in captivity.

When it comes to live export, New Zealand improved regulations in 2016 meaning the export of cattle, sheep, deer and goats for slaughter cannot occur unless approved by the Director-General of the Ministry for Primary Industries. Whilst the API Report positively acknowledges this approval measure, World Animal Protection has submitted under the current NZ Govt review, that all Live Export for breeding by Sea should be banned. World Animal Protection further states the ban on livestock exports should be accompanied by a specific provision prohibiting the transport of all animals to and from New Zealand by sea. The length of - and conditions during - sea voyages greatly increase animal suffering and damage New Zealand’s reputation.