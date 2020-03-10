Homicide investigation launched in Auckland City

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 09:05

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased at an Epsom address in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the address on Manukau Road by a member of the public just after midnight.

A scene examination is underway and a post-mortem will be carried out.

We are still working to confirm the man’s identity and locate next-of-kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.