Homicide investigation launched in Auckland City

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased at an Epsom address in the early hours of this morning.
Police were called to the address on Manukau Road by a member of the public just after midnight.
A scene examination is underway and a post-mortem will be carried out.
We are still working to confirm the man’s identity and locate next-of-kin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.
Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
