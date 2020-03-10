Revised water restrictions in place across the Taupo district - council

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 09:06

Revised water restrictions are now in place for the TaupÅ District, with Kinloch reducing from level two to level one (alternate day use for sprinklers), while the remainder of the district’s level one restrictions have now been lifted.

We’re still encouraging all residents to conserve and use water responsibly, head of operations Kevin Strongman said.

"However, with the reduction in water use over the past couple of weeks, and with further rain on the radar, we are pleased to see these revised water restrictions now in place.

"Kinloch has been revised down to level one water restrictions which means alternate day use of sprinklers and fixed watering systems. That means, if you live at an odd-numbered address, you can water your lawn or garden on odd dates and vice versa for even-numbered addresses.

"There is still higher water usage in the settlement, but we will continue to monitor this and hope to see further reductions there in the coming weeks. Due to the higher use, the ban on water tanker filling in Kinloch will remain in place until further notice.

"Thank you to everyone’s efforts over the past few months. It’s been a district wide effort," he said.