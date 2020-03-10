Wairakei Drive traffic detour this Thursday March 12

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 09:56

A section of Wairakei Drive will be closed on Thursday March 12 from 7pm, for approximately one hour, to allow for scheduled maintenance on the Norman Smith Street traffic signals.

During this time, the north-bound lane after the Control Gates Bridge will be closed to traffic.

As a result, there will be a detour in place, with any traffic heading north to use Norman Smith Street and Acacia Bay Road.

Head of operations Kevin Strongman said the routine maintenance was being undertaken overnight to minimise disruption.

South-bound traffic is not affected, and the bridge remains open to all traffic. Any traffic coming into town from Norman Smith Street is also unaffected.

Thank you for your patience while we undertake this work.