Historic building for sale after 36 years - Property Brokers

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 11:31

A landmark Manawatu building that was a general store and stagecoach in the early 1900s, is on the market for the first time in 36 years.

The property, situated on the corner of SH1 and Himatangi Beach Rd, 20 minutes out of Palmerston North, consists of a business premise and an interconnected two-bedroom, fully modernised character-style home. The property is for a sale along with an established wholesale and retail trading business, Country Village Ltd.

Country Village has imported its unique and exclusive range of garden products from Asia and the United Kingdom for several decades and has a loyal retail clientele base along with an extensive database of wholesale clients throughout New Zealand. Exclusive agents John McArdle and Owen Kirk, of Property Brokers, say opportunities like this are few and far between.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to not only take possession of a historic building, but also purchase a thriving business with potential for growth." The building has rich links to the community. Originally built in 1906 by Christian Martin Sorensen, it opened two years later as the town’s first general store. Current owner Michele Welsh says people used to ride in with their horses and collect their mail as well as grocery supplies.

It was first located on the south side of the intersection but later shifted down the road to where it is now. Since Mr Sorensen died in 1934, the shop has had several owners including Ted Barling who was responsible for extending the road through to Himatangi Beach. In the 1970s.

The building, which is well known in the community, is easy to spot thanks to a giant red jar out front painted in a vibrant fire engine red.

Despite some parts of the building’s history missing, believed to have been burnt, Michele says she regularly has people coming to her with memories and tangible items. "I had a lady come in about a month or so ago and she’s actually got the broach Mrs Sorensen used to wear. We also get many people saying: ‘I remember getting ice cream out of that concertina window’ which is quite nice."

While the building has been modernised, it has some of the original character features, including the fireplace, solid timber beams and stained-glass windows. For Michele and Steve, the decision to sell wasn’t taken lightly, but it is time for a change.

"It’s one of those businesses where we can’t just walk out one day, and someone takes over. We’re going to want to guide the new owners through and if that takes six months to a year, then that’s what we’ll do.". However, since deciding to sell late last year, Michele says business has gotten busier and they "don’t know why". "I think people have become more aware that they don’t want cheap and nasty stuff coming in. They would rather spend that little bit more money and get something that is going to last." While they are selling the whole package, they plan to retain the Dragonstone franchise, as they have the Australasian rights to that. They have tentatively put an offer on a property but are going to "keep doing what we’re doing until the right person comes along".

This property is for sale by negotiation, and a private viewing can be arranged through exclusive agents John McArdle (Mobile: 027-357-0896) and Owen Kirk (Mobile: 027-742-0225), of Property Brokers.