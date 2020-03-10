Parks Week in full swing - Greater Wellington Council

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 12:14

Greater Wellington Regional Council is celebrating Parks Week with an abundance of events and activities to encourage people to get out and about and explore nature.

Greater Wellington Parks Manager Amanda Cox says Parks Week is all about celebrating the vital role parks play in creating liveable cities and communities that thrive.

"We want to help spread the word that visiting parks and exploring the outdoors is great for physical and mental health and well-being.

"Parks can help reduce the risk of chronic disease and contribute to enhancing the ability to cope with and recover from illness and injury," Amanda says.

Greater Wellington is hosting a number of events in parks across the region in celebration of Parks Week, Environment Committee Chair Penny Gaylor says.

"We got off to a fantastic start on Sunday with the Queen Elizabeth Park Open Day where attendees got to take part in lots of family-friendly activities while getting to know their local park.

"On March 12 there will be an outdoor movie night in Kaitoke Regional Park, with Kiwi-made Hunt for the Wilderpeople playing," Cr Gaylor says.

Events also include a four-wheel-drive sunset tour of Belmont Park on March 10, Baring Head Open Day on March 14 and the always popular Child Vs Wild on March 15.

"Parks Week provides a great opportunity for communities to connect with the outdoors while also enjoying a range of fun activities, so we encourage everyone to come along and get involved," Cr Gaylor says.

Parks Week runs from March 7-15, for more information on Greater Wellington Regional Council events, visit our events page.