"We just want to know where she is," family appeal to help find Bridget Simmonds

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 12:55

The family of missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds have issued a heartfelt appeal for the public’s help, a year on from her disappearance.

Police have been working tirelessly to find the 43-year-old mother of two since she was reported missing on March 6, 2019.

Investigators have made multiple enquiries, spoken to her friends, family and associates, reviewed bank transaction history, and sifted through hours of CCTV footage in a bid to find her.

Police have also issued multiple appeals to the public for information, but despite all the information received, Bridget’s whereabouts and movements after February 23, 2019 are still unknown.

Bridget’s mum Carol last saw her daughter when she dropped her off at Countdown on Kamo Road in Whangarei on February 23, 2019.

She hasn’t been seen in person since.

Bridget was captured on a CCTV camera conducting a bank transaction at an ATM in Kerikeri on the day she went missing.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says the public’s help is crucial to finding where Bridget is.

"We believe someone knows where she is or someone would have seen her in those days following February 23rd," he says.

"We have been working closely with Bridget’s family who are desperate for answers and as each day passes, they worry more and more about what’s happened to her.

Her family have had to heartbreakingly spend a Christmas and birthdays and other family occasions without her by their side, and without knowing she is safe and alive."

Bridget’s mum Carol says the past year has been incredibly difficult and painful for her family, and is pleading with people to contact Police with any information they think could help the case.

"We would really appreciate the public’s help, if anyone knows any information please come forward and let us know.

We really need closure, we miss her so much and not knowing what happened to her is very hard to deal with.

If anyone has heard anything or knows anything please let us know so that we can move forward and take the next step rather than constantly wondering all of the time."

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says Police are still treating the investigation as a missing person’s case.

"We are determined to find out what happened to this mother, daughter and friend to so many people and bring her family and friends the answers they desperately crave."

Bridget was last seen wearing a dark coloured singlet and has a large distinctive tattoo on her upper left arm of a fairy.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts can contact Detective Constable Joseph Reuben on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Timeline of Bridget’s disappearance:

February 22, 2019: Bridget spends the night in Kerikeri with her mother.

February 23, 2019:

11am: Bridget and her mother begin travelling to Whangarei from Kerikeri.

11.10am: They stop at Kerikeri Countdown.

11:16am: Bridget makes an ATM transaction at Kerikeri.

CCTV footage captures this moment.

11:30am: The pair continue through to Whangarei.

12:30pm to 1pm: They arrive at Countdown Regent, Whangarei.

Bridget is dropped off, she walks off on foot.

This is the last confirmed sighting of Bridget.

March 6, 2019: Bridget’s family report her missing.

A missing person enquiry begins.