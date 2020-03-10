Kotui to improve Far North library services - council

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 15:20

Far North District Library members will soon find it much easier to search for and locate items available for loan from the district’s six libraries.

From 26 March, Far North District Libraries will become part of a consortium of 40 libraries nationwide using kÅtui, a shared management and search service. KÅtui means to interlace or interweave in te reo MÄori.

Council General Manager - District Services, Dr Dean Myburgh, says kÅtui is a collaborative project including public libraries, the Association of Public Library Managers, Local Government New Zealand and the National Library.

"KÅtui will make it easier for library members to find physical and electronic content when searching library catalogues, either from within their local library, or online at home, school, work or from their smartphone."

He says that system upgrades required to join the new system will require some Far North District Libraries to close this month. Between 21 and 25 March, Procter, Kaikohe and Paihia libraries will be closed, while Kaitaia, Kawakawa and Kaeo libraries will offer reduced services.

During the four-day upgrade no Far North District Libraries will loan items, and it will not be possible to renew items, request new items or pay overdue fees. Libraries providing reduced services will allow customers to browse books, magazines and newspapers, use photocopy services, and make use of public computers and wi-fi.

Full library services will resume once kÅtui goes live on 26 March.