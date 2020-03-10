Homicide investigation continuing in Auckland City

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 15:25

Police enquiries are continuing after a man was found deceased at an address in Manukau Road, Epsom early this morning.

Police were called to the premises just after midnight and whilst making enquiries at the address discovered the deceased man.

Detectives have initiated a number of enquiries today as we seek to establish the circumstances which have led to this man’s death.

A scene examination has commenced this morning and will continue over the ensuing days. Police staff will be going door to door as part of an area canvas seeking information. The area canvas also includes searching the area for CCTV footage.

The investigation is in its infancy and it is hoped that a post-mortem examination can be commenced tomorrow.

We are still working to confirm the man’s identity and locate next-of-kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team on 09 524 1921.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

No further update is expected today.