Police name SH85 crash victim

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 16:25

Police can now release the name of the man who died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 85 at Becks, Central Otago on Sunday 8 March.

He was 63-year-old Peter Wayne Ferguson, known as Wayne, from Ranfurly.

Mr Ferguson was the sole occupant of his vehicle.

Both occupants of the second vehicle remain in Dunedin Hospital.

Central Otago CIB continue to investigate the crash and encourage any witnesses to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 200309/5939.