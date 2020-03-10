Ground assessment gets underway for new Taupo Civic Administration Building

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 16:28

Geotechnical assessment of the ground beneath the site of the proposed Civic Administration Building is about to get underway.

As a result, the car park at the eastern end of Tūwharetoa Street (between Farmers and Central Motor Group) will be fenced off from Sunday 14 March through to Friday 20 March, so that drilling and earthworks can take place.

Project manager Phil King said the assessment is needed before detailed design work on the new building can begin.

"With drilling and earthworks taking place, there will be no access to the area during this time.

"However, we have recently added 80 in-berm carparks on Tūwharetoa, Titiraupenga and Roberts streets which can be used while this area is closed," he said.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause during this time.